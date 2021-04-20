71.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
5 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus strikes Villages Charter School again

By Larry D. Croom

Florida reported 67 more COVID-19 deaths – five locally – and more than 5,600 new cases Tuesday as the deadly virus continued to wreak havoc on The Villages Charter School.

There were three more deaths in Lake County and two more in Marion County. They are among the 1,839 fatalities in the tri-county area, the 35,209 in Florida and the 568,277 across the country, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

Another new case of the Coronavirus was reported Monday at The Villages Charter School. That brings the total number of positive results identified at the facility among students since classes started in August 2020 to 95. That number also represents 39.3 percent of the 242 cases reported among students in all Sumter County public schools.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,178,783 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,645 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 2,137,862 are residents. A total of 84,079 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,051 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,209 deaths and 88,521 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 4 for a total of 4,576;
  • Leesburg up 6 for a total of 4,287;
  • Belleview up 5 for a total of 1,330;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 522;
  • Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,886;
  • Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,658; and
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 810.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 67,696 – increase of 156
  • Deaths: 1,839
  • Hospitalizations: 4,138

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,116 – increase of 15
  • Deaths: 272
  • Hospitalizations: 571
  • Vaccinations: 80,775 (65,993 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,210), Wildwood (1,056), Bushnell (1,000), Coleman (851) and Oxford (522).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,465 – increase of 86
  • Deaths: 623
  • Hospitalizations: 1,481
  • Vaccinations: 154,730 (105,231 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,593), Leesburg (4,287), Eustis (2,483), Mount Dora (2,097) and Tavares (1,990). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 30,115 – increase of 55
  • Deaths: 944
  • Hospitalizations: 2,086
  • Vaccinations: 124,884 (85,652 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (21,973), Summerfield (1,886), Dunnellon (1,390), Belleview (1,330) and Silver Springs (658). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

