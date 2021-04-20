Judge rules on Villager’s plea for dismissal in public masturbation case

A judge has ruled on a Villager’s plea for a dismissal in a case in which he stands accused of public masturbation.

Judge Paul Militello on Tuesday in Sumter County Court denied the motion for dismissal in the case of 59-year-old Glenn James Yagle, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Yagle’s attorney had argued that his client “never intended his actions, which he thought were private, to be vulgar, indecent, lewd or lascivious.” All four are considered “essential elements” to the crime.

The Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is facing a charge of indecent exposure in connection with a July 27 incident at an office at the Oakland Hills Professional Center where he disrobed from the waist down while wearing an orange polo shirt and sandals, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While standing at the door of the office, exposing his genitals, he began to masturbate. A Ring doorbell sent a “Back Door Motion” alert to a the business owner’s cell phone. She logged in and saw a man masturbating in real time.

Yagle later told deputies he was “just looking for privacy” when he went to Oakland Hills Professional Center. At the time of the alleged incident, he was living with his 90-year-old mother who has since passed away.

Yagle’s case will be up for a status conference on May 11.