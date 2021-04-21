Speeding Oxford drywaller nabbed driving company vehicle with no license

A Summerfield man who works for an Oxford drywall company was jailed Sunday night after a Belleview police officer stopped him for speeding.

The officer spotted a vehicle traveling on U.S. Hwy. 441 at 60 mph in a 45-mph speed zone and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Felix Jesus Cruz Marcos, stopped in the 11500 block of S.E. Baseline Road and told the officer he didn’t have a valid license, a police report says.

Marcos then provided the officer with a Mexican driver’s license and said he had been in the United States for two years. The officer checked the vehicle’s information and discovered it was registered to Santi Drywall LLC, located at 2667 County Road 245D in Oxford. Marcos then told the officer he didn’t own the vehicle, the report says.

Marcos, who lives at 9941 S.E. Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with having no valid driver’s license. He was released Monday afternoon on $1,000 bond and is due in court May 13 at 9 a.m., jail records show.