Friday, April 23, 2021
Teen driver with learner’s permit crashes into house after fleeing police

By Meta Minton

A teen driver was arrested after crashing into a house after fleeing police in Lady Lake.

Emmanuel Diaz Santana, 18, is free on $10,000 bond following his arrest Monday night on a charge of fleeing a law enforcement officer with disregard of safety of persons or property.

The Puerto Rican native, who has a learner’s permit and not a driver’s license, was at the wheel of a vehicle with a non-functioning headlight at 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he made a turn onto Lake Ella Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer activated his emergency lights and began pursuing the vehicle which turned onto Padgett Circle and crashed into the side of a house, where a 17-year-old was watching a movie in a bedroom.

Diaz Santana was also ticketed on charges of careless driving and violation of learner’s permit as he was alone in the vehicle.

