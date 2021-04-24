Florida tops 2.2 million COVID-19 cases as one-shot J&J vaccine likely to return

Florida appears ready to reinstitute the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine as the Sunshine State topped 2.2 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus.

The Florida Department of Health hadn’t released details late Saturday afternoon of when the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would become available again but it appeared likely to happen Sunday or Monday. The popular single-dose vaccine was put on hold April 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after six women ages 18 to 48 developed blood clots after receiving the shot. At the time, 8 million people had received Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration won’t recommend limiting inoculations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination by age and/or gender. The vaccine is a popular choice among health professionals because it only requires one shot and can be stored in a regular refrigerator instead of at temperatures well below freezing like the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,203,913 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 7,411 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 2,162,612 are residents. A total of 84,397 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,176 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,497 deaths and 89,380 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 9 for a total of 4,598;

Leesburg up 14 for a total of 4,329;

Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,346;

Wildwood up 3 for a total of 1,070;

Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,896;

Oxford up 2 for a total of 533;

Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,682; and

Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 815.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 68,407 – increase of 190

Deaths: 1,843

Hospitalizations: 4,172

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,196 – increase of 22

Deaths: 273

Hospitalizations: 573

Vaccinations: 82,506 (68,847 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,232), Wildwood (1,070), Bushnell (1,013), Coleman (851) and Oxford (533).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 28,814 – increase of 93

Deaths: 622

Hospitalizations: 1,500

Vaccinations: 158,481 (116,068 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,705), Leesburg (4,329), Eustis (2,514), Mount Dora (2,116) and Tavares (2,007). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

MARION COUNTY