Saturday, April 24, 2021
Florida tops 2.2 million COVID-19 cases as one-shot J&J vaccine likely to return

By Larry D. Croom

Florida appears ready to reinstitute the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine as the Sunshine State topped 2.2 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus.

The Florida Department of Health hadn’t released details late Saturday afternoon of when the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would become available again but it appeared likely to happen Sunday or Monday. The popular single-dose vaccine was put on hold April 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after six women ages 18 to 48 developed blood clots after receiving the shot. At the time, 8 million people had received Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration won’t recommend limiting inoculations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination by age and/or gender. The vaccine is a popular choice among health professionals because it only requires one shot and can be stored in a regular refrigerator instead of at temperatures well below freezing like the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,203,913 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 7,411 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 2,162,612 are residents. A total of 84,397 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,176 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,497 deaths and 89,380 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 9 for a total of 4,598;
  • Leesburg up 14 for a total of 4,329;
  • Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,346;
  • Wildwood up 3 for a total of 1,070;
  • Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,896;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 533;
  • Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,682; and
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 815.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 68,407 – increase of 190
  • Deaths: 1,843
  • Hospitalizations: 4,172

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,196 – increase of 22
  • Deaths: 273
  • Hospitalizations: 573
  • Vaccinations: 82,506 (68,847 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,232), Wildwood (1,070), Bushnell (1,013), Coleman (851) and Oxford (533).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,814 – increase of 93
  • Deaths: 622
  • Hospitalizations: 1,500
  • Vaccinations: 158,481 (116,068 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,705), Leesburg (4,329), Eustis (2,514), Mount Dora (2,116) and Tavares (2,007). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 30,397 – increase of 75
  • Deaths: 948
  • Hospitalizations: 2,099
  • Vaccinations: 128,442 (93,873 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (22,216), Summerfield (1,896), Dunnellon (1,404), Belleview (1,346) and Silver Springs (667). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

Rogue real estate representatives ordered to pay $603,700 to The Villages

News
Rogue real estate representatives who broke from and competed against The Villages have been ordered to pay $603,700 in damages to their former boss. Villages-News.com's Meta Minton has details from the federal court ruling.
Read more

World-traveling Villager turns to yoga after jam-packed career in 'star' business

News
Villager Gianna Ragona-Suarez worked among the stars for many years before making yoga a focal point in her life. Villages-News.com’s John Prince has the story about this Villager who also wrote a spiritual book highlighting various yoga poses.
Read more

Florida tops 2.2 million COVID-19 cases as one-shot J&J vaccine likely to return

Health
Florida appears ready to reinstitute the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine as the Sunshine State topped 2.2 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus.
Read more

La Hacienda Recreation Center and pool will be closed for maintenance

News
The La Hacienda Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more

Woman and four children hide in closet after father begins firing Airsoft gun

Crime
A woman and four children hid in a closet after a father began firing an Airsoft gun, wounding his daughter.
Read more

Bond revoked for Indiana man who attacked nurse at Villages hospital

Crime
An Indiana man who allegedly attacked a nurse last month at UF Health-The Villages Hospital is back behind bars after his bond was revoked.
Read more

