Saturday, April 24, 2021
Woman and four children hide in closet after father begins firing Airsoft gun

By Meta Minton

A woman and four children hid in a closet after a father began firing an Airsoft gun, wounding his daughter.

Jeffrey Miller, 39, was arrested early Friday morning at his home at 403 Tropic Circle on a charge of aggravated battery with a weapon.

The New York native was transported by Lake EMS to Leesburg Regional Medical Center for evaluation as he had trouble walking and had slurred speech when law enforcement arrived on the scene, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Officers determined that Miller appeared to have taken a combination of Clonazepam and Tylenol 3. He claimed he had not taken any pills and said he had not consumed alcohol. A woman who lives in the home had questioned Miller about taking her medication, apparently setting off the tirade.

Miller fired the pellet gun several times at his daughter, striking her in the knee and right foot.

The woman called 911, herded the children into a closet and waited for law enforcement to arrive.

After he was released from the hospital, Miller was booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000.

