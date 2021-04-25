82.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 25, 2021
COVID-19 keeps spreading despite more than 8.5 million Floridians being vaccinated

By Larry D. Croom

Despite more than 8.5 million Floridians receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunshine State saw an increase of more than 4,600 new cases on Sunday.

Of those Floridians who have been vaccinated, more than 5.75 million have completed the vaccine process. That means more than 2.75 million are awaiting their second shot of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, Florida Department of Health statistics show.

In the tri-county area, 371,082 people have been vaccinated. Of those, 280,627 have received both doses. Those numbers break down as:

  • Sumter County: 82,666 people vaccinated (69,016 have received both doses);
  • Lake County: 159,328 people vaccinated (116,929 have received both doses); and
  • Marion County: 129,088 people vaccinated (94,682 have received both doses).

All told, Florida is reporting 2,208,584 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,671 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 2,167,190 are residents. A total of 84,409 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,184 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,534 deaths and 89,457 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in communities around The Villages. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 8 for a total of 4,337;
  • Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 820;
  • Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,685;
  • Wildwood up 2 for a total of 1,072;
  • Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,898;
  • Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,348; and
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 534.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 68,535 – increase of 128
  • Deaths: 1,844
  • Hospitalizations: 4,172

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,205 – increase of 9
  • Deaths: 273
  • Hospitalizations: 573
  • Vaccinations: 82,666 (69,016 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,232), Wildwood (1,072), Bushnell (1,014), Coleman (851) and Oxford (534).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,892 – increase of 78
  • Deaths: 623
  • Hospitalizations: 1,500
  • Vaccinations: 159,328 (116,929 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,725), Leesburg (4,337), Eustis (2,521), Mount Dora (2,121) and Tavares (2,009). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 30,438 – increase of 41
  • Deaths: 948
  • Hospitalizations: 2,099
  • Vaccinations: 129,088 (94,682 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (22,248), Summerfield (1,898), Dunnellon (1,404), Belleview (1,348) and Silver Springs (668). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

Headlines

The Villages’ victory over former sales reps could loom large for Lady Lake

News
A federal judge’s ruling last week that former sales representatives for Properties of The Villages must pay $603,700 in damages to their former boss, could loom large for the Town of Lady Lake.
Read more

COVID-19 keeps spreading despite more than 8.5 million Floridians being vaccinated

Health
Despite more than 8.5 million Floridians receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunshine State saw an increase of more than 4,600 new cases on Sunday.
Read more

Villager escapes prosecution after arrest in ‘extremely intoxicated’ incident

Crime
A Villager will escape prosecution after his arrest in March in an “extremely intoxicated” incident at his home.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Climate change is happening right around us

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident challenges a previous letter writer on the topic of climate change.
Read more

Servers sitting home collecting unemployment should be ashamed

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that restaurant servers sitting home collecting unemployment should be ashamed of themselves.
Read more

Contact Gov. DeSantis about impact fees

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Pinellas resident points to a bill pushed by Rep. Brett Hage, who works for The Villages, and could be on its way to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis. He suggests contacting the governor directly.
Read more
