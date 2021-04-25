COVID-19 keeps spreading despite more than 8.5 million Floridians being vaccinated

Despite more than 8.5 million Floridians receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunshine State saw an increase of more than 4,600 new cases on Sunday.

Of those Floridians who have been vaccinated, more than 5.75 million have completed the vaccine process. That means more than 2.75 million are awaiting their second shot of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, Florida Department of Health statistics show.

In the tri-county area, 371,082 people have been vaccinated. Of those, 280,627 have received both doses. Those numbers break down as:

Sumter County: 82,666 people vaccinated (69,016 have received both doses);

Lake County: 159,328 people vaccinated (116,929 have received both doses); and

Marion County: 129,088 people vaccinated (94,682 have received both doses).

All told, Florida is reporting 2,208,584 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,671 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 2,167,190 are residents. A total of 84,409 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,184 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,534 deaths and 89,457 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in communities around The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up 8 for a total of 4,337;

Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 820;

Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,685;

Wildwood up 2 for a total of 1,072;

Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,898;

Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,348; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 534.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 68,535 – increase of 128

Deaths: 1,844

Hospitalizations: 4,172

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,205 – increase of 9

Deaths: 273

Hospitalizations: 573

Vaccinations: 82,666 (69,016 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,232), Wildwood (1,072), Bushnell (1,014), Coleman (851) and Oxford (534).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 28,892 – increase of 78

Deaths: 623

Hospitalizations: 1,500

Vaccinations: 159,328 (116,929 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,725), Leesburg (4,337), Eustis (2,521), Mount Dora (2,121) and Tavares (2,009). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

MARION COUNTY