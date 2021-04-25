Woman arrested for sixth time for driving without a license

A Summerfield woman was arrested for the sixth time for driving without a license.

Lori Diane Palmer, 54, was at the wheel of a red 2012 Chevrolet Impala at 2:20 a.m. Friday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Lake Ella Road when she failed to maintain a single lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was conducted at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Eagles Nest Road.

A check revealed her license was suspended and that she had previously been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2005, three times 2010 and again in 2015.

She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended, which was enhanced to a third degree felony due to her previous convictions. She was also given a verbal warning for failure to maintain a single lane. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.