Woman arrested after battle over steering wheel in vehicle on I-75 in Sumter County

A woman was arrested after a battle over the steering wheel of a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Christin Denise Stacey, 24, of Ocala, was a passenger in a vehicle at about 8 a.m. Friday which was southbound on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman driving the vehicle said Stacey began pulling her hair and punched her with a closed first near the bottom of her right eye. She said Stacey tried to grab hold of the vehicle’s steering wheel and “attempted to make them drive off the roadway,” the report said.

Stacey, who was arrested on a charge of battery, was already on probation as a result of a battery conviction in Alachua County. The Covington, Ga. native was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.