The Villages
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Obituaries
Crime
Bison Valley man jailed after images of young girls found on phone

By Meta Minton

Marvin Jennings New
Marvin Jennings New

A Bison Valley man has been jailed without bond after lewd images of young girls were found on his phone.

Marvin Jennings New, 79, of 12061 NE 51st Circle in Oxford, bought several cellular phones and at the time of purchase had several young females with him, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy on Tuesday visited New’s home in the family subdivision within walking distance of The Villages Charter School and asked to look at his cell phone. He gave the deputy the pass code to his phone and warned “that there would be a couple of pictures on his phone of an acquaintance and she is not wearing any clothing,” according to the report. The deputy asked the age of the “acquaintance” and New said she was “an adult.” The deputy then asked to take his phone to the sheriff’s office for further examination and New agreed. It was determined that probable cause existed for his arrest and New was taken into custody later that day at the Murphy Express gas station on County Road 466 in Oxford.

Deputies also talked to a juvenile and her parents. As result of the interview, the parents signed an intent to prosecute form. Deputies have also determined that New has had contact with “numerous juvenile females who have yet to be identified.” It is believed that once the juveniles have been identified there will be additional charges against him.

Thus far, New is facing charges of sexual assault on a victim under the age of 12, lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under the age of 12 and cruelty to a child by promoting sexual performance by a child. New was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

3 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll among Floridians tops 35,000

Health
Three more area residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the death toll among Floridians passed 35,000 on Wednesday.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints prompt 3-2 split on wood recycling operation

News
Sumter County commissioners approved a special use permit for a wood recycling operation near the Royal community of Wildwood on a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, imposing more than a dozen conditions and despite public opposition.
Read more

Wildwood man arrested on DUI charge after leaving internet cafe

Crime
A Wildwood man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving an internet cafe.
Read more

Village of Winifred adult pool will be closed next week

News
The Village of Winifred adult pool will be closed for maintenance next week.
Read more

Man at wheel of golf cart claims he didn’t know he couldn’t drive on roadway

Crime
A man at the wheel of a golf cart told law enforcement he didn’t know he couldn’t drive on a roadway.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

State politicians should keep their noses out of local government

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident makes the case that state politicians should keep their noses out of local governments’ decisions regarding impact fees.
Read more

Are restaurant servers really sitting at home?

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Buttonwood resident addresses recent Letters to the Editor accusing restaurant servers in The Villages of sitting at home and collecting government aid. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Climate debate isn’t about science

Letters to the Editor
A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a recent Opinion piece by John Shewchuk about the debate over climate change.
Read more
