Bison Valley man jailed after images of young girls found on phone

A Bison Valley man has been jailed without bond after lewd images of young girls were found on his phone.

Marvin Jennings New, 79, of 12061 NE 51st Circle in Oxford, bought several cellular phones and at the time of purchase had several young females with him, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy on Tuesday visited New’s home in the family subdivision within walking distance of The Villages Charter School and asked to look at his cell phone. He gave the deputy the pass code to his phone and warned “that there would be a couple of pictures on his phone of an acquaintance and she is not wearing any clothing,” according to the report. The deputy asked the age of the “acquaintance” and New said she was “an adult.” The deputy then asked to take his phone to the sheriff’s office for further examination and New agreed. It was determined that probable cause existed for his arrest and New was taken into custody later that day at the Murphy Express gas station on County Road 466 in Oxford.

Deputies also talked to a juvenile and her parents. As result of the interview, the parents signed an intent to prosecute form. Deputies have also determined that New has had contact with “numerous juvenile females who have yet to be identified.” It is believed that once the juveniles have been identified there will be additional charges against him.

Thus far, New is facing charges of sexual assault on a victim under the age of 12, lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under the age of 12 and cruelty to a child by promoting sexual performance by a child. New was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.