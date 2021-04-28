Villager airlifted to Ocala hospital after golf cart crashes into tunnel

A Villager was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his golf cart crashed into a tunnel wall Wednesday afternoon near the Lake Miona Recreation Center.

The golf cart had been descending into a tunnel at 12:50 p.m. on the multi-modal path near Buena Vista Boulevard when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a wall, according to preliminary information from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The golf cart driver appeared to have suffered head trauma in the crash.

The accident investigation has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.