Thursday, April 29, 2021
1 more local COVID-19 fatality as cases of deadly virus continue to slam Florida

By Larry D. Croom

One more local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida reported more than 5,600 new cases and 55 more fatalities on Thursday.

The latest local fatality was in Lake County and is among the 1,847 across the tri-county area. They also are among the 35,777 deaths in Florida and the 574,853 across the country, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,228,212 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,666 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 2,186,477 are residents. A total of 84,633 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,367 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,777 deaths and 90,059 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 2 for a total of 4,609;
  • Leesburg up 11 for a total of 4,381;
  • Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,906;
  • Wildwood up 2 for a total of 1,081;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 537;
  • Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 832; and
  • Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,698.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 69,154 – increase of 165
  • Deaths: 1,847
  • Hospitalizations: 4,220

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,249 – increase of 15
  • Deaths: 275
  • Hospitalizations: 575
  • Vaccinations: 83,024 (70,131 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,242), Wildwood (1,081), Bushnell (1,021), Coleman (852) and Oxford (537).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 29,228 – increase of 88
  • Deaths: 625
  • Hospitalizations: 1,515
  • Vaccinations: 162,812 (123,604 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,826), Leesburg (4,381), Eustis (2,559), Mount Dora (2,139) and Tavares (2,023). The Villages also is reporting 184 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 30,677 – increase of 62
  • Deaths: 947
  • Hospitalizations: 2,130
  • Vaccinations: 131,503 (97,451 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (22,418), Summerfield (1,906), Dunnellon (1,421), Belleview (1,357) and Silver Springs (674). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

