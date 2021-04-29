Wildwood football team needs help to replace fitness equipment

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School football team will be at Publix at Grand Traverse Plaza in The Villages on Saturday, May 1 to raise money to replace old and worn out weightlifting room equipment. The players and coach will be there from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coach Vincent Brown Sr. said that “to do the job right,” about $14,000 needs to be raised.

“This will take a lot of fundraising, and Saturday kicks off the effort,” Brown said.

The team will be selling discount cards that provide plenty of powerful shopping punch at numerous area merchants. The cards are $10.

The coach had a proud moment this week when two of his players signed their national letters of intent to play football at universities. LaDorian Mobley signed with Webber International University and Devin Allen signed with South Eastern University.