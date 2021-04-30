Pasquale Thomas Piscitelli, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home in The Villages, Florida surrounded by his loving family. He was the Patriarch of the Piscitelli family and beloved husband of 30 years to Geraldine Piscitelli. Pat was born on October 11, 1931 in Brockton, Massachusetts to the late Donato and Anna (Recchia) Piscitelli. They had immigrated from the Puglia region of Italy. He had five sisters, who predeceased him: Nancy Grimaldi, Mary Melideo, Lena Casieri, Frances Miquel, and Sabina Rich.

After graduating from Brockton High School, Pat attended Bentley College and received a degree in Accounting. He was inducted into the United States Army during the Korean War and served in Germany in the Finance Corps, after attending Army Finance School.

In 1954 he returned home to Brockton, Massachusetts, married Claire Dondi and raised a family, three sons and one daughter.

He worked for Fulham Brothers in Boston as Controller then Campanelli Industries, one of New England’s largest construction firms at that time. He served as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer for Campanelli Industries.

In 1969, he moved his family to Sudbury, Massachusetts where he initiated a sports program and served as the Chairman of Sudbury Parks and Recreation Commission. He assisted in the development of the football program at Lincoln Sudbury High, and a track program for youth sports. In 1981, he served as the President for the National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame for the Boston Chapter, an organization that honored celebrated Sports legends and awarded Scholarships to students of Italian decent. In 1985, Pat was honored as “Humanitarian of the Year” by the Post-Gazette.

In 1986, he coordinated an effort to bring 100 members of NIASHF to the Lady Liberty Centennial in New York Harbor through cooperation with the Mass Maritime Academy on The Patriot State training ship.

In 1991, he married Geraldine (Gerri) Di Peri, O’Connor of Wellesley, MA. Gerri and Pat enjoyed a very active social life, travelling extensively through Europe. He joined The Equitable Financial Institution and retired as a Financial Advisor and consultant.

In 2007, they moved to The Villages, Florida and were active in the Italian-Club run by Professor Anthony Maranachio, the Opera Club of The Villages, and the Central Florida Lyric Opera.

Pat leaves his beautiful family: Mark and Cindy Piscitelli of Norfolk, MA, Ed and Janice Piscitelli of Parker, Colorado, John and Susan Piscitelli of Westwood, MA and daughter, Gina Krueger of Southborough, MA. Nine grandchildren: Matthew, Emma and Sam, Lyra and Jonah, Zachary, Eli and Leah, Rachel and Hannah. He is survived by 18 nieces and nephews: Anna Rundall, Lucy Mac Donald, Anna Blanchard, Michael Casieri, Patricia McManus, Diane McConnon, Steven Rich, Kathy Butrick, Anthony, Dennis and Robert Miquel, Linda Maraglia, MaryAnn and Sandra Santy, Danny and Nick Grimaldi, Anna Livingston, and Louise Grimaldi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Pl, Lady Lake, FL 32159 at 10:30 am, Friday, May 28, 2021. Burial with military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Scholarship Program, The Opera Club of The Villages, PO Box 1128, Lady Lake, FL 32158.