Villager from New York jailed after caught with victim of domestic violence incident

A Villager who was jailed last week after a violent confrontation with his lady friend that caused her mother to suffer a medical emergency is back behind bars.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Village of Calumet Grove residence Monday and spoke with the homeowner, who said that 40-year-old Carlos Jorge Barrios and the victim from the previous confrontation had been at the house but had gone grocery shopping. Deputies then located the vehicle Barrios and the victim were traveling in and made a traffic stop in the 7400 block of 172nd Legacy Lane, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies confirmed that Barrios, originally from New York, had been arrested April 20 for simple domestic battery against the victim and had been released on bond five days later. Deputies also checked the bond conditions for Barrios, one of which stated that he couldn’t be within 500 feet of the premises where the alleged victim lives or works, nor go to places she frequents on a regular basis.

Under the bond conditions, Barrios also was prohibited from knowingly coming within 100 feet of the alleged victim’s vehicle or having any contact with her – directly or indirectly – or by mail, telephone, email, social media, texting, electronically or any other manner. He also was prohibited from threatening, assaulting, harassing or abusing the alleged victim, the report says.

After being read his rights, Barrios admitted that he knew there were bond conditions against him but he thought the charges had been dropped. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where his bond was revoked and he was charged with violating a pretrial release condition on the previous domestic battery charge. He was being held on no bond and is due in court May 14 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Barrios’ April 20 arrest came after Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Villages residence and found him walking down a roadway. He told deputies that he and a woman had been in an argument at his residence and claimed she was intoxicated and had locked him out of the home. He claimed she had pushed him when he attempted to get inside to collect his belongings but he didn’t “put his hands” on her.

Deputies then responded to the residence and spoke with the victim, who said she and Barrios had had been arguing for several hours when she locked him in the garage “because he was getting aggressive.” She also said she armed herself with a kitchen knife, the report says.

The victim said her mother told her to put the knife down so placed it on a kitchen counter. She said she and her mother went to the garage to speak to Barrios but he grabbed her and shoved her to the ground. She said her mother fainted and they attempted to help her but Barrios then left the residence on foot. The report also noted that the victim was “very intoxicated and unable to provide any more details” and when asked to do so, she started crying and said, “I don’t remember anything else.”

The victim’s mother said both her daughter and Barrios “had been drinking and arguing all day.” She said her daughter locked Barrios in the garage and picked up the knife to defend herself but she told her to put it down, which she did. She said she went into the garage to speak to Barrios and he was “calming down” until he saw her daughter and became angry again. She added that Barrios then body-slammed her daughter to the ground, which caused her to have a medical emergency, the report says.