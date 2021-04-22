75.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Villager from New York jailed after allegedly ‘body-slamming’ gal pal in garage

By Larry D. Croom

Carlos Jorge Barrios
A Villager found himself behind bars Tuesday night after a violent confrontation with his lady friend that resulted in her mother suffering a medical emergency.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in The Villages and when they arrived, they found 40-year-old Carlos Jorge Barrios walking down a roadway. He told deputies that he and a woman had been in an argument at his Villages residence. The address of Barrios’ residence and the roadway he was walking down were redacted from a sheriff’s office report about the incident.

Barrios claimed the victim was intoxicated and had locked him out of the residence. He said she had pushed him when he attempted to get inside to collect his belongings. He also said he didn’t “put his hands” on the victim and instead left the residence, the report says, adding that Barrios said the argument was about the victim being intoxicated.

Deputies then responded to the residence and spoke with the victim, who told them a much different story. She said she and Barrios had had been arguing for several hours when she locked him in the garage “because he was getting aggressive.” She also said she armed herself with a kitchen knife, the report says.

The victim said her mother told her to put the knife down so placed it on a kitchen counter. She said she and her mother went to the garage to speak to Barrios but he grabbed her and shoved her to the ground. She said her mother fainted and they attempted to help her but Barrios then left the residence on foot. The report also noted that the victim was “very intoxicated and unable to provide any more details” and when asked to do so, she started crying and said, “I don’t remember anything else.”

Deputies noted that Barrios had a small red mark on the right side of his upper chest and the victim had a red mark on the right side of her neck, a red mark on her upper chest area and a small cut on the middle finger of her left hand, according to the report.

The victim’s mother said both her daughter and Barrios “had been drinking and arguing all day.” She said her daughter locked Barrios in the garage and picked up the knife to defend herself but she told her to put it down, which she did. She said she went into the garage to speak to Barrios and he was “calming down” until he saw her daughter and became angry again. She added that Barrios then body-slammed her daughter to the ground, which caused her to have a medical emergency, the report says.

Barrios was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with domestic battery. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

