The Villages
Friday, April 30, 2021
Villages High School student to train to join Villages Public Safety Department

By Staff Report

Glenndy Sierra
A senior at The Villages High School is the recipient of the first Firefighter/EMT Cadet Scholarship.

Glenndy Sierra of Oxford will begin the Firefighter/EMT program at Marion Technical College after his May 29 graduation from The Villages High School.

As part of the scholarship requirements, Sierra will also be assigned a firefighter mentor from The Villages Public Safety Department who will meet with him once per week. In addition, he will ride as a volunteer with the department for a minimum of 10 hours per month and be required to meet all physical requirements of the position.

In receiving this scholarship, Sierra will be assisted in achieving his desired goal of becoming a firefighter/EMT and providing public service to the community within which he lives upon joining The Villages Public Safety Department.

Glenndy Sierra has been a soccer standout at The Villages High School
The Firefighter/EMT Cadet Scholarship program was developed and offered through the combined efforts of The Villages Professional Firefighters Local 4770, the Village Center Community Development District/Villages Public Safety department, and in partnership with The Villages High School. The scholarship award will cover the cost to attend the Firefighter/EMT program at Marion Technical College. The combined Firefighting and EMT program provides the necessary training required for students to become certified firefighters, as well as licensed Emergency Medical Technicians. The firefighter portion follows the curriculum provided by the Bureau of Fire Standards and Training.

