Sunday, May 2, 2021
COVID-19 continues to slam Florida with 3,800 new cases and 31 more deaths

By Larry D. Croom

Florida reported more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more deaths as the United States surpassed 575,000 fatalities related to the virus.

No new deaths were identified Sunday in the tri-county area but Florida reported 35,968 fatalities since March 2020, while 577,010 were reported across the country and close to 3.2 million globally, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,242,778 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,841 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 2,200,795 are residents. A total of 84,793 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,395 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 90,823 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 4 for a total of 4,618;
  • Leesburg up 11 for a total of 4,410;
  • Summerfield up 5 for a total of 1,920;
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 541;
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 840; and
  • Belleview up 1 for a total of 1,365.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 69,623 – increase of 139
  • Deaths: 1,863
  • Hospitalizations: 4,249

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 9,281 – increase of 11
  • Deaths: 275
  • Hospitalizations: 577
  • Vaccinations: 83,407 (70,718 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,250), Wildwood (1,087), Bushnell (1,030), Coleman (852) and Oxford (541).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 29,429 – increase of 60
  • Deaths: 633
  • Hospitalizations: 1,523
  • Vaccinations: 165,015 (128,101 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,882), Leesburg (4,410), Eustis (2,573), Mount Dora (2,148) and Tavares (2,031). The Villages also is reporting 185 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 30,913 – increase of 68
  • Deaths: 955
  • Hospitalizations: 2,149
  • Vaccinations: 132,956 (101,831 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (22,595), Summerfield (1,920), Dunnellon (1,432), Belleview (1,365) and Silver Springs (681). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

