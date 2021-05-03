Rolling Acres Apartments woman jailed after refusing to get out of her car

A Rolling Acres Apartments woman was jailed after refusing to get out of her car after she was ordered to do so by a police officer.

Kristal Martinez, 27, who lives at the apartment complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was driving a 2011 Kia Forte at 10:30 p.m. Sunday when she was traveling in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Old Vineyard Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

After cutting off a vehicle, Martinez stopped the car in the inside lane of U.S. Hwy. 27/441, blocking traffic. She was ordered to move her vehicle and she pulled it into the right turn lane.

As the officer was collecting driver’s license, registration and insurance information from Martinez, he saw her using her phone to cover up a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

The officer asked Martinez to step out of the vehicle, but she refused. She told the officer she “did not have to,” according to the report. He asked Martinez multiple times to step out of the vehicle, but she continued to refuse. She was asked to shut off her vehicle as she was being arrested, but she still continued to refuse to step out of the car. When the officer attempted to remove Martinez from the car, she stiffened her grip on the steering wheel.

A female police officer was called to the scene to search Martinez after she was finally removed from the vehicle. The green leafy substance found in the vehicle tested positive for marijuana. She claimed it belonged to someone else.

Martinez was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. She was ticketed on a charge of careless driving. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.