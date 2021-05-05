Suspect arrested in theft of items during car burglary in Wildwood

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of items during a car burglary in Wildwood.

A woman reported that her book bag was stolen out of her vehicle Saturday night while it was parked at Kamal’s Mini Mart at 327 Kilgore St., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The book bag, which was left on the passenger side seat, contained video games, medical marijuana and phone accessories, valued at $569.

Officers reviewed video surveillance from the store and determined the suspected thief was 38-year-old Shonus Bernard Austin. Police arrested him Wednesday morning at his home at 104 Lemon St. on a felony charge of burglary and and a misdemeanor charge of theft. He admitted to police that he had taken the book bag.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.