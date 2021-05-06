82.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Driver nabbed with 11 grams of marijuana in traffic stop on County Road 466

By Meta Minton

Gage Lawrence Giannino
A Summerfield man wanted on a warrant was nabbed with 11 grams of marijuana on County Road 466.

Gage Lawrence Giannino, 21, was driving a white Toyota Corolla at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Cherry Lake Road at County Road 466 when Lady Lake police received information that he was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with grand theft.

During a subsequent traffic stop, a backpack was found in the vehicle. It contained 11 grams of marijuana, a metal grinder, rolling papers and a scale.

Giannino told police that he purchased the marijuana for his “personal use only,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A Summerield man was arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday on County Road 466.
He was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was released after posting $4,000 bond.

He was also driving on a suspended license. He was issued a civil citation for that violation.

