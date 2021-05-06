Villagers seriously injured in golf cart crash weren’t wearing seat belts

Two men seriously injured in a rollover golf cart crash Thursday afternoon in The Villages weren’t wearing seat belts.

A 61-year-old Villager was driving the golf cart at 12:35 p.m. westbound on Belvedere Boulevard near the intersection with Lynnhaven Lane when he failed to properly negotiate a turn, causing the golf cart to overturn, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The golf cart was on its side when emergency responders arrived on the scene.

The driver and an 88-year-old male Villager passenger were transported as trauma patients to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Neither man had been wearing a seat belt, according to the accident report.