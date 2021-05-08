81.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 8, 2021
type here...

Kohl’s sneaker bandit back behind bars after violent skirmish with lady friend

By Larry D. Croom

Jeffrey Allen Hughes
Jeffrey Allen Hughes

A homeless Summerfield man who once was nabbed while fleeing from the Kohl’s store at Village Crossroads in a stolen pair of sneakers is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies spoke with a woman on March 16 who had a cut and bruise above her right eyebrow. She said she had been in a verbal altercation with 49-year-old Jeffrey Allen Hughes in the front yard of a residence when he slammed her face into a tan Toyota that was parked in the driveway. She said she told Hughes she was going to call law enforcement and he “ran off,” a sheriff’s office report states.

A witness told deputies she saw Hughes punch the victim in the head while they were standing by the vehicle. She said Hughes was throwing punches at the victim “like she was a grown man,” the report says.

Another witness said Hughes and the victim were arguing about a cell phone. She said Hughes struck the woman in the side of the head, causing her head to hit the car, the report says.

Deputies conducted a criminal background check and discovered that Hughes was convicted of battery in Marion County on Feb. 9, 2001. A warrant was issued for the Bakersfield, Calif., native and he was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the jail on a charge of domestic battery (second or subsequent offense). He was being held on $2,500 bond and is due in court June 8 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Hughes was issued a notice in November 2019 to appear in Lake County Court on a charge of shoplifting at Kohl’s at Villages Crossroads. He entered the store on the afternoon of Veterans Day, selected the sneakers and a long-sleeve shirt and took the items into a fitting room. He then left the store without paying for the items and was detained by a loss prevention officer until a Lady Lake Police officer arrived a short time later, a report says.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What has happened to the Republican Party?

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what has happened to the Republican Party. She is referring to the visit to The Villages by two controversial GOP members of Congress.

What is taking place at the border is disgraceful

A Village of Piedmont resident wonders why we are hearing crickets when it comes to the disgraceful situation at the border. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Innocent until proven guilty

A Villager responds to two previous Letters to the Editor. She agreed with one of the letter writers, but contends the other was motivated by hate, fear and judgment.

A reset for respecting restaurant workers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident contends the current labor shortage should give us a reason to pause and reflect on how we got here.

Pravda published the party line

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, remembers that Pravda provided the party line in the Soviet Union. Why does that somehow seem familiar today?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos