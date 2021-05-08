69.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Pedestrian struck and killed on County Road 42 in Ocklawaha

By Meta Minton

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening on County Road 42 in Ocklawaha.

The 26-year-old Ocklawaha man had been walking in the westbound lane of traffic on County Road 42 near the intersection of SE 254th Road at about 6 p.m. when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Ocklawaha man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver did not see the man and struck him with the front end of his SUV. The man driving the SUV was not injured.

