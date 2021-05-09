87.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 9, 2021
Villager’s adult son ordered to pay restitution to Shooters World

By Meta Minton

Jeffrey-Michael Stewart

A Villager’s adult son has been ordered to pay restitution to Shooters World.

Jeffrey-Michael Stewart, 42, who lives with his mother at 4836 John Cramer Circle in the Julia Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty, provided proof last month in Sumter County Court that he paid $300 in restitution to Shooter’s World following his arrest in March in the theft of a package of 95 count pepper balls.

Stewart has also been placed on drug offender probation following two drug-related arrests earlier this year.  

He had been arrested on drug charges Feb. 3 and Wildwood police officer arrived April 9 at his home in the Julia Villas, armed with a warrant revoking his bond from the earlier drug arrest. The officers spotted Stewart in the home’s garage. When the Colorado Springs, Colo. native saw the police officers, he ran into the home and “slammed” the door, according to an arrest report. An officer “forcefully entered” the residence and Stewart was taken into custody. While an officer was patting down Stewart, he leaned against a patrol car and “intentionally” broke the bulbous end of a methamphetamine pipe he had in his pocket.

