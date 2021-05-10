83-year-old Continental Country Club woman arrested after altercation

An 83-year-old Continental Country Club woman was arrested after an altercation over the attempted removal of her husband’s belongings.

Judith Ann Simms was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Friday on two counts of battery.

Simms was upset because two men arrived at the property to remove the belongings of her estranged husband, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was the one who initially called law enforcement, the report indicated. She claimed it was the eighth time they had come to the property to remove his items.

Simms’ husband filed for divorce on April 1, according to Sumter County Court records.

The Michigan native allegedly hit one of the men in the face with sheets of paper. She used a door to strike the other man. One of the men used a cell phone to videotape a portion of the alleged attack.

Simms was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.