84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 10, 2021
type here...

83-year-old Continental Country Club woman arrested after altercation

By Meta Minton

Judith Simms
Judith Ann Simms

An 83-year-old Continental Country Club woman was arrested after an altercation over the attempted removal of her husband’s belongings.

Judith Ann Simms was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Friday on two counts of battery.

Simms was upset because two men arrived at the property to remove the belongings of her estranged husband, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was the one who initially called law enforcement, the report indicated. She claimed it was the eighth time they had come to the property to remove his items.

Simms’ husband filed for divorce on April 1, according to Sumter County Court records.

The Michigan native allegedly hit one of the men in the face with sheets of paper. She used a door to strike the other man. One of the men used a cell phone to videotape a portion of the alleged attack.

Simms was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Headlines

Historic tree that predates The Villages to be cut down in favor of car wash

News
An historic tree that predates The Villages will be cut down to make room for an entrance to a new car wash.
Read more

Girl fight spills out onto sidewalk at nightspot in The Villages

Crime
A woman was arrested after a battle with another woman spilled out onto the sidewalk of a popular nightspot in The Villages.
Read more

PWAC officials concerned about impact of rising prices on budgeting

News
Project Wide Advisory Committee officials are concerned about the rising prices of fuel, lumber and other commodities and the impact on budgeting.
Read more

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Pfizer vaccine approved for kids ages 12-15

Health
On the day when the local area reported three more COVID-19 fatalities and 53 more deaths were recorded across the Sunshine State, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine for children down to age 12.
Read more

83-year-old Continental Country Club woman arrested after altercation

Crime
An 83-year-old Continental Country Club woman was arrested after an altercation over the attempted removal of her husband’s belongings.
Read more

More Headlines

Illinois man apprehended with felony quantity of marijuana in Wildwood

Crime
An Illinois man was apprehended with a felony quantity of marijuana in Wildwood.
Read more

Suspect with stolen electric bicycle nabbed at Chick-fil-A in The Villages

Crime
A suspect with a stolen electric bicycle was nabbed at Chick-fil-A in The Villages.
Read more

Naked woman arrested after allegedly terrorizing customers in Aldi parking lot

Crime
A naked woman was arrested after allegedly terrorizing customers in the parking lot at the new Aldi grocery store at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford. 
Read more

Official concerned about premature deterioration at walking path in The Villages

News
An official has raised concerns about the premature deterioration of sidewalk at a popular walking path in The Villages.
Read more

Villager files lawsuit against neighbor who allegedly pulled gun on him

News
A Villager has filed a lawsuit against a neighbor who allegedly pulled a gun on him.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth