Bruce Johnsen has been named the Top Shooter at The Villages Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays Club’s 18th annual Championship Games.

Johnsen scored more breaks than other shooters by competing in five events to earn the award. He is a resident of the Village of Buttonwood and moved here from Maine.

Events included Trap, Skeet, Sporting Clays, 5-Stand and Crazy Quail.