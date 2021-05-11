71.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Black-Bellied Whistling-Ducks Gathered At Sunset Park

By Staff Report

You could hear these black-bellied whistling-ducks conversing as they gathered on a tree at Sunset Park at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Jim Laurent for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

