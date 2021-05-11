Man on probation for Lady Lake car wash burglary arrested after high-speed chase

A Summerfield man who was once arrested for burglarizing a Lady Lake car wash found himself behind bars Sunday after a high-speed chase in Marion County.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the Winn-Dixie grocery store at 15910 E. Hwy. 40 and identified 36-year-old John Edward Dyson as a passenger in a vehicle. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Dyson eventually exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the woods in the 1178 block of S.E. 159th Avenue, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies briefly lost sight of Dyson and waited for backup units to arrive. He was apprehended by a sheriff’s K-9 unit a short time later and placed under arrest.

Deputies verified with the Florida Department of Corrections that Dyson was on probation out of Lake County. It started on Feb. 27, 2020 and was scheduled to run through Feb. 26, 2025, the report states.

Dyson was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with resisting an officer without violence; probation violations for past charges of damaging coin operated machines, possession of burglary tools and burglary of an occupied structure/conveyance; and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a past charge of driving with license suspended or revoked (second or subsequent offense). He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Dyson also was arrested in September 2020 on outstanding Lake County warrants in connection with the attempted theft at the Super Wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him at the Circle K minimart on S.E. Sunset Harbor Road. He was taken into custody on five outstanding warrants and charged with violating his probation on previous charges of burglary of a structure, possession of burglary tools and three counts of breaking into coin-operated vending machines.

Dyson originally was arrested in January 2019 after the theft was reported at the Super Wash. He recently had been released from the Marion County Jail after serving time following a string of similar thefts. His heists included the theft of $500 in quarters from Quality Car Wash in Summerfield, causing $3,000 in damage at the Splash and Dash car wash in Ocala and inflicting damage to equipment at Baseline Car Wash in Ocala after attempting to use a flat-head screwdriver to pry it open. He was caught on video surveillance in each of the incidents, a Marion County sheriff’s office report states.