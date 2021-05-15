Woman arrested on DUI charge after rear-end collision near Southern Trace Plaza

A woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after rear-end collision near Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

Terry Lynn Best, 60, of Oxford, was driving a black four-door Nissan, when the collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday on County Road 466 and Preston Drive, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Best, who was “unsteady on her feet,” said the crash occurred because the silver four-door Ford sedan in front of her “suddenly stopped,” the report said.

The investigator suspected Best had been drinking and she admitted she’d had two whiskey and Cokes. She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .126 and .123 blood alcohol content.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.