Fox News contributor will speak to Villagers for Trump

Fox News contributor and founding CEO of a national student movement, Turning Point U.S.A.’s Charlie Kirk, will speak Tuesday, May 18 to Villagers for Trump.

Kirk’s organization engages and encourages teens through those in their early twenties to promote the principles of free markets and limited government. Kirk has authored a new book, “The MAGA Doctrine – The Only Ideas That Will Win the Future.”

Sponsored by Villagers For Trump at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, youth through age 25 may sign up for a free reservation at villagersfortrump.org. Over 25’s may sign up for a pre-paid reservation of $20 per person.

Doors open to youth at 6 p.m. for a private reception with Kirk and older adults can enter at 6:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the website villagersfortrump.org.