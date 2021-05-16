No new Villages COVID-19 cases but Florida reports 2,400-plus new positive results

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in The Villages but Florida identified more than 2,400 new positive results and 22 more fatalities.

As of Sunday, 4,638 cases had been identified in The Villages since March 2020 when the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State. The overwhelming majority of those – 4,267 – have been reported in Sumter County, where the vast majority of Villages homes are located. A total of 188 cases have been reported in the Lake County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca and 183 in the Marion County portion of the community.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,292,004 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,482 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 2,249,210 are residents. A total of 85,537 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,658 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 36,798 deaths and 93,110 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in communities around The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up 5 for a total of 4,528;

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 859;

Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,944;

Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,738; and

Belleview up 1 for a total of 1,390.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 71,204 – increase of 91

Deaths: 1,887

Hospitalizations: 4,341

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,386 – increase of 5

Deaths: 278

Hospitalizations: 580

Vaccinations: 84,912 (74,983 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,267), Wildwood (1,100), Bushnell (1,047), Coleman (854), Oxford (548), Webster (484), Lake Panasoffkee (329), Center Hill (200), Sumterville (161) and Lady Lake portion of the county (148).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 30,298 – increase of 57

Deaths: 641

Hospitalizations: 1,556

Vaccinations: 173,715 (144,482 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (8,124), Leesburg (4,528), Eustis (2,653), Mount Dora (2,179) and Groveland (2,095). The Villages also is reporting 188 cases.

MARION COUNTY