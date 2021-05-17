2 more local COVID-19 deaths as 400,000-plus local residents have been vaccinated

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as more than 9.6 million Floridians and 400,000 tri-county area residents have now been vaccinated against the virus.

The latest two local fatalities were identified in Marion County. They are among the 1,889 tri-county area deaths, the 36,857 in Florida and the 586,252 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

As of Sunday, 9,608,397 Floridians had been vaccinated against the Coronavirus, with 6,906,123 receiving both doses. Locally, 400,372 local residents have been vaccinated, with 338,135 receiving both doses.

The breakdown of local vaccines includes:

Sumter County – 84,981 (75,062 both doses);

Lake County – 174,037 (144,900 both doses); and

Marion County: 141,354 (118,173 both doses).

All told, Florida is reporting 2,293,980 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,976 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 2,251,148 are residents. A total of 85,561 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,660 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 93,148 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 3 for a total of 4,641;

Leesburg up 6 for a total of 4,534;

Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,739; and

Summerfield up 1 for a total of 1,945.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 71,269 – increase of 65

Deaths: 1,889

Hospitalizations: 4,342

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,391 – increase of 5

Deaths: 278

Hospitalizations: 581

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,270), Wildwood (1,100), Bushnell (1,048), Coleman (854) and Oxford (548).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 30,338 – increase of 40

Deaths: 641

Hospitalizations: 1,556

Cities with most cases: Clermont (8,134), Leesburg (4,534), Eustis (2,655), Mount Dora (2,181) and Groveland (2,096). The Villages also is reporting 188 cases.

MARION COUNTY