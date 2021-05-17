82.9 F
The Villages
Monday, May 17, 2021
Florida Friendly Landscaping must follow rules in The Villages

By Villages-News Editorial

Did you know that the deed restrictions have a sod requirement in The Villages?

Some units state the lot must be sodded, some have a 51 percent provision and others state that all homesites shall remain finished with the same quantity and style of water conservative, drought-tolerant sod and landscape as originally provided by the Developer.

There are lawns that are not sodded and instead, have installed Florida Friendly Landscaping. Florida State Statute 373.185 states: A deed restriction or covenant may not prohibit or be enforced to prohibit any property owner from implementing Florida Friendly Landscaping on his or her land. However, it does not mean that sod may be replaced with rocks, decorative stone, pine straw, mulch, pine bark or similar nonplant material.

Even though Florida Friendly Landscaping cannot be prohibited, there are certain guidelines for its installation. For all requests seeking to replace sod with Florida Friendly Plantings, said plantings shall constitute “ground cover” providing full ground coverage to maintain a “lawn appearance” in keeping with the aesthetics of the community. Ground cover shall be fast growing, appropriate to the region and have a mature height one foot or less. Full ground coverage shall be achieved eight months of the architectural review application’s expiration date. The intent is to permit sufficient time for the plants to reach a mature spread.

If you have any questions regarding landscaping or any other external modification to your home in The Villages, you can contact the Community Standards Department at 751-3912.

Homeless man arrested after approaching women at Water Oak swimming pool

Crime
A homeless man was arrested after approaching women at the swimming pool at the Water Oak 55+ community in Lady Lake.
Man in stolen car injured during high-speed chase near The Villages

Crime
A man in a stolen car was injured during a high-speed chase near The Villages.
Legendary Diamonds bring high-energy and sounds of days past to Paisans Club

Entertainment
In one of their first shows since the Coronavirus hit more than a year ago, The Diamonds showcased a timeless musical buffet on Sunday night for the Paisans Club. Villages-News.com’s Tony Violanti has the story.
Health alert issued for presence of blue-green algae at Lake Weir

News
The Florida Department of Health in Marion County has issued a health alert for the presence of Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii and Botryococcus braunii toxins in surface water at Lake Weir.
Villagers apparently attempting to sell home embroiled in deed compliance case

News
A couple in The Villages is apparently attempting to sell a home embroiled in a deed compliance case.
Request for masks at recreation centers could change due to CDC guidance

News
For the moment, masks are still requested at recreation centers in The Villages, but that could soon change due to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
No new Villages COVID-19 cases but Florida reports 2,400-plus new positive results

Health
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in The Villages but Florida identified more than 2,400 new positive results and 22 more fatalities.
Bridgeport Recreation Center will be closed through Friday

News
The Bridgeport Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for maintenance Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21.
Dudley Archery Range to be closed for maintenance

News
The Dudley Archery Range will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Bison Valley man allegedly lured young girls with phones and e-cigarettes

Crime
A Bison Valley man already behind bars is facing additional charges he lured young girls into his home with phones and e-cigarettes.
