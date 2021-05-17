68.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
By Staff Report

Thomas W. Ledoux
JANUARY 25, 1948 – MAY 7, 2021

Thomas Ledoux, 73, of The Villages, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2021. Tom was predeceased by his daughter, Tracy (Austin), his brother David, and his parents Joseph and Eleanor. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Lilly, sister Linda (Benjamim), daughter Monique (Mark Mallozzi), son Joseph, and grandchildren Cade and Haven (Brian Austin). A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on May 15 at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL. He will be laid to rest in Bushnell national cemetery at a later date.

