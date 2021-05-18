Summerfield man popped on multiple drug charges after caught with expired tag

A 32-year-old Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after he was caught driving a vehicle with an expired license tag that wasn’t registered to the car.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies spotted a black 1996 Toyota Corolla traveling west in the 4700 block of S.E. 134th Court. Before they could initiate a traffic stop, 32-year-old Izik Keith Holly pulled to the side of the roadway in the 13500 block of S.E. 41st Court and stepped out of his vehicle to check the back of it. Deputies confirmed the license tag was expired and not registered to the Toyota and pulled in behind Holly’s vehicle, a sheriff’s office report states.

Holly told deputies the vehicle wasn’t registered. He said he put the tag on it so he could take it home from the store because someone was working on it. He also told deputies that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license because it had been suspended for failure to pay child support.

Deputies observed rolled cigarette butts that appeared to be marijuana roaches in the center console and rolling papers in the driver’s-side door handle. Deputies asked a female passenger to step out of the vehicle and she told them that Holly “smokes weed.” When asked if that’s what the roaches were, she said, “Most likely,” the report says.

After being read his rights, Holly said he hand rolls cigars. When told that what deputies observed weren’t hand-rolled cigars, he said the butts may have come from his friend who smokes synthetic marijuana and was in the vehicle earlier, the report says.