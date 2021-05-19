4 more local COVID-19 deaths as 400,000-plus local residents vaccinated

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as more than 9.7 million Floridians and 403,000 tri-county area residents have been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

All four of the latest local fatalities were in Marion County. They are among the 1,898 tri-county deaths, the 36,999 in Florida and the 587,640 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

As of Wednesday, 9,749,726 Floridians had been vaccinated against the deadly disease, with 7,021,053 receiving both doses. Locally, 403,013 people have received the vaccines, with 341,118 receiving the completed series. Those numbers break down as:

Sumter County – 85,832 (75,621 both doses);

Lake County – 168,240 (140,595 both doses); and

Marion County – 148,941 (124,902 both doses).

All told, Florida is reporting 2,299,596 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,811 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 2,256,645 are residents. A total of 85,667 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,750 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 93,598 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 4 for a total of 4,648;

Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 866;

Leesburg up 5 for a total of 4,543;

Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,749;

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 1,103; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 550.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 71,473 – increase of 95

Deaths: 1,898

Hospitalizations: 4,370

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,413 – increase of 7

Deaths: 278

Hospitalizations: 584

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,276), Wildwood (1,103), Bushnell (1,051), Coleman (854) and Oxford (550).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 30,468 – increase of 66

Deaths: 645

Hospitalizations: 1,569

Cities with most cases: Clermont (8,178), Leesburg (4,543), Eustis (2,659), Mount Dora (2,189) and Groveland (2,103). The Villages also is reporting 189 cases.

MARION COUNTY