Country club in The Villages warned about improper food temperature and hygiene

There will be employee training at a country club in The Villages after a health inspector found problems with hand washing and food temperature.

The inspector paid a follow-up visit Tuesday to Cane Garden Country Club after finding numerous health violations the previous week, according to a report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

During the May 13 inspection, there were, “Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Three flies on expo station Two flies in back food storage area. One fly by office door. Three flies on dish rack shelving. Three flies by ice in bar area,” the report said. It was considered a high-priority violation.

A second high-priority violation concerned food temperature. The temperature violations were found with coleslaw, cream sauce, Feta cheese, tuna salad and chicken salad. The restaurant “voluntarily discarded” lobster salad and cottage cheese during the inspection.

There were also problems with employee hand-wash stations, one which was turned off and another that was blocked by a garbage can. The report noted it was a repeat violation. There were also no paper towels for employees to dry their hands.

Other violations included a “pink mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine” and a “sanitizer bucket” stored next to silverware.

A restaurant manager was also unable to provide the necessary certification of employee training.

When the inspector returned to Cane Garden Country Club on Tuesday, an extension was granted with regard to employee re-training.

“Operator has ordered new training books and original training documents and will start re-training staff using the new tools this weekend,” the inspector wrote in the followup report.