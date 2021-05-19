73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
type here...

Country club in The Villages warned about improper food temperature and hygiene

By Meta Minton

There will be employee training at a country club in The Villages after a health inspector found problems with hand washing and food temperature.

The inspector paid a follow-up visit Tuesday to Cane Garden Country Club after finding numerous health violations the previous week, according to a report on file with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

During the May 13 inspection, there were, “Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Three flies on expo station Two flies in back food storage area. One fly by office door. Three flies on dish rack shelving. Three flies by ice in bar area,” the report said. It was considered a high-priority violation.

Cane Garden Clubhouse
Cane Garden Country Club

A second high-priority violation concerned food temperature. The temperature violations were found with coleslaw, cream sauce, Feta cheese, tuna salad and chicken salad. The restaurant “voluntarily discarded” lobster salad and cottage cheese during the inspection.

There were also problems with employee hand-wash stations, one which was turned off and another that was blocked by a garbage can. The report noted it was a repeat violation. There were also no paper towels for employees to dry their hands.

Other violations included a “pink mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine” and a “sanitizer bucket” stored next to silverware.

A restaurant manager was also unable to provide the necessary certification of employee training.

When the inspector returned to Cane Garden Country Club on Tuesday, an extension was granted with regard to employee re-training.

“Operator has ordered new training books and original training documents and will start re-training staff using the new tools this weekend,” the inspector wrote in the followup report.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Kevin McCarthy a true ‘profile in courage’

A Village of McClure resident has something to say about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Son of Diamonds’ Bill Reed thrilled with coverage in Villages-News.com

The son of the Diamonds’ Bill Reed was thrilled to see the coverage of his father’s great legacy in Villages-News.com by Entertainment Correspondent Tony Violanti.

Making sense of the news

A Village of Palo Alto resident is trying to make sense of the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

New commissioners should cut their pay

A reader from Bushnell contends its time for the new Sumter County commissioners to cut their pay. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Be nice to the hardworking people at the postal stations

A Village of Fernandina resident contends we ought to be nice to the people who bring us our mail at the postal stations in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos