Suspect released on bond in 2020 drug-selling incident at VHS

A maintenance worker has been released on bond more than six months after a 2020 alleged drug-selling incident at The Villages High School.

Aaron James Hill, 21, of Bushnell, was released last week from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been lodged since Nov. 9.

Hill had been originally charged with selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The drug selling charge has been reduced to a charge of trespassing on school property. The charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor has been dropped, according to Sumter County Court records.

Hill is now free on $500 bond.

At the time of his arrest, students were in the west parking lot of the school when they were approached by Hill, who offered to sell them THC gummies, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The students alerted VHS Vice Principal Darrin Bevis who approached Hill, who was seated in a golf cart with a metal box on the rear. The golf cart sped away on Belvedere Boulevard and Bevis alerted the school’s resource officer, who found Hill in the golf car speaking to a student. The school resource officer asked Hill for identification and he identified himself as a maintenance worker.

The Orlando native was “nervous and agitated” and continually placed his hands in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, the arrest report said. Bevis identified Hill as the man who had fled from him in the golf cart. Hill was found to be in possession of 16 gummies as well as an expired medical marijuana card.

Hill was already on felony probation through 2022, as a result of convictions in Orange County on charges of burglary, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.