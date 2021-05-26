91.8 F
Resident of The Villages arrested after caught driving golf cart without headlights

By Meta Minton

Nicholas Alan Carroll

A resident of The Villages was arrested after he was caught driving a golf cart without headlights.

Nicholas Alan Carroll, 28, who lives at 1605 Bay Meadows Lane in the Village of Country Club Hills, was driving the white Yamaha golf cart in the wee hours Wednesday morning in the area of La Grande Boulevard and Griffin Avenue when an officer noticed the golf cart did not have its headlights turned on, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check revealed the Maryland native’s driver’s license was suspended. Carroll had been arrested in 2017 on a charge of driving under the influence when he was sitting in a golf cart drinking beer and listening to music. He was placed on probation, but his probation was later revoked. He was arrested in 2019 and twice in 2018 on charges of driving while license revoked.

Due to the previous arrests for driving while license suspended, he was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

