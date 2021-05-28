85.6 F
Friday, May 28, 2021
Oxford man arrested after traffic stop at fast food restaurant in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

Kristian Michael Lowrance
An Oxford man was arrested after a traffic stop at a fast food restaurant in Wildwood.

Kristian Michael Lowrance, 48, was driving a beige Ford Crown Victoria with Indiana license plates at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over for a traffic infraction at Wendy’s on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, Lowrance admitted his driver’s license was suspended due to failure to pay child support. A check revealed he had been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2017. In 2015, the Los Angeles, Calif., native was arrested after threatening to attack a deputy.

Lowrance was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

