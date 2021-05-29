Villager wins reduction of charge in alleged Whopper-throwing tirade at Burger King

A 77-year-old Villager has won a victory in court in the aftermath of an alleged Whopper-throwing tirade at Burger King.

Judith Ann Black of the Village of Pine Ridge was arrested April 30 after allegedly throwing her Whopper at a worker at the fast food restaurant at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood because she was reportedly dissatisfied with the quality of the tomato served with the burger. The employee tried to diffuse the situation, according to the arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

“Shut up you black bitch,” the Villager told the employee.

The Texas native proceeded to use the “N” word before storming out of the restaurant, the report said.

Because of the racial language used by Black, “this enhances the charge of Battery from a misdemeanor of the first degree to a felony of the third degree under Florida State Statute 775.085,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

However, Sumter County Court records indicate that Black’s attorney, J. Scott Herman, has been successful in negotiating the charge down to a misdemeanor.

Black has pleaded not guilty in the case and remains free on bond.

Herman has a history of helping Villagers who have found themselves in precarious situations including a Village of Hillsborough man who got into an altercation with a woman over a chair at Spanish Springs Town Square and a line dancer who was accused of punching another woman at the square.