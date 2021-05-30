88.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 30, 2021
Food truck will be stationed at Tierra Del Sol restaurant during renovation

By Meta Minton

A food truck will be stationed at Tierra Del Sol restaurant during a major renovation of the longtime fixture of The Villages.

The work will begin Tuesday and will see an overhaul of the dining room which will include installation of new booths. The screened-in patio area will be enclosed and air conditioned, however outdoor seating will be added for those who prefer the fresh air. The building’s tin roof will remain in place. The makeover is expected to be complete by early fall. 

The Tierra Del Sol Bar Grill
The Tierra Del Sol Bar Grill

An outdoor bar will be available during the renovation and Chuck’s Wagon Food Truck will be serving food.

Chucks Wagon Food Truck is stationed at Tierra Del Sol.
Chuck’s Wagon Food Truck is stationed at Tierra Del Sol.

Tierra Del Sol restaurant has a long history in The Villages.

In recent years the rebranded Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill enjoyed something of a resurgence thanks in large part to its proximity to The Studio Theatre, operated by Whitney Morse. Of course, golfers wrapping up 18 holes at the Tierra Del Sol Championship Course also gravitate toward the restaurant.

The future of the restaurant was in doubt in 2013 when The Villages tried to sell it to the Amenity Authority Committee. The offer from the Developer came at a time when the AAC was considering a renovation of the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center. However, AAC members were feeling the wrath of residents after paying the Developer $350,000 for the El Santiago Club restaurant building. That building was in such poor shape, it had to be torn down at further expense to residents.

The Tierra Del Sol restaurant and the building continue to be owned by The Villages.

