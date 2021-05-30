88.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 30, 2021
Republicans shamelessly block commission on attack on U.S. Capitol

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why did Republicans block the Jan. 6 commission? Republicans only care about power, nothing else. Damn the country, Constitution, a mother’s grief for her son. Obviously, Republicans are afraid they will be exposed for their part in the insurrection attempt costing re-elections.
Hope you’re listening Mitch, a thug with all the negotiating skills of a schoolyard bully, the compassion of the grim reaper and the IQ of dryer lint. Donald Trump was only a receptacle that could hold the anger of aggrieved white people, conspiracy theorists and Fox News devotees.
A country that cannot even agree to investigate an assault on its own Capitol, is not only egregious, but dangerous as well. We have become just another third world country allowing a president to unleash an insurrection in order to steal an election, and yet, clang, clang, clang goes that Trump Train …

Linda Hallinan
Village of Lynnhaven

