Villager enters plea in alleged golf club attack on much-older husband

A Villager has entered a plea in an alleged golf club attack on her much-older husband.

Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser, 32, has pleaded not guilty in the May 6 attack in which she allegedly wielded a golf club during an altercation with her 69-year-old husband at their home at 715 Truman Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages. In addition, her former husband has obtained an order of protection that will remain in effect through May 2022.

He had divorced Fraser in April, but she continued to live at the residence. He had arranged to pay her for a vehicle they owned together, but he had returned home to find her putting her personal items in the car. They began to argue and struggle over a suitcase, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Fraser, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, went to the garage and returned with a golf club. She advanced toward him and held the golf club over his head, threatening to hit him. Her ex-husband, who retreated and then pulled out a gun, asked the native of the Philippines to put down the golf club. However, she continued walking toward him and asked her ex-husband if he was “actually going to shoot her,” the report said. He said he was in fear for his life. He provided a sworn affidavit with intent to prosecute.

A woman who witnessed the altercation, confirmed that Fraser kept walking toward her ex-husband, who filed for divorce in February, and was swinging the golf club, even as he pointed the gun at her.

Fraser was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remains free on $1,000 bond. A document filed in Lake County Court indicated she has no assets and is relying on the public defender’s office for representation.