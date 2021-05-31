Villager places flag at husband’s grave in honor of Memorial Day

A Village of Briar Meadow woman took a moment to honor her husband while placing flags at the graves of the fallen at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell.

Lois Philbrick made the trip down to Bushnell along with 2,500 other volunteers who placed American flags at the graves in honor of Memorial Day.

“I placed the flag on my husband’s grave and shed tears of remembrance,” Philbrick said.

The retired Army lieutenant colonel served in Korea and in Vietnam. He died in 2011.

Villagers join in patriotic workout

The Body Basic Training Class joined in a patriotic workout in honor of Memorial Day.

The group said the Pledge of Allegiance prior to the beginning of its class at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Marge Frankenberger played “Taps” on her recorder instrument.

Several members dressed in red, white and blue in honor of Memorial Day.

The class leaders are Marge and Bill Frankenberger and Jo Freese.