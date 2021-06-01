Intoxicated woman arrested after kicked out of villa in The Villages

An intoxicated woman was arrested after she said she was kicked out of a villa in The Villages.

Krystal Barnett, 59, who is homeless, has been asking people for help late Saturday night at the Publix grocery store at Magnolia Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was intoxicated, slurring her words and barely able to walk. Barnett gave a police officer the address of a home on Horvat Lane in the Tate Gregory Villas behind the Water Lily Recreation Center and indicated she had “a friend” who was willing to let her stay there. When they arrived at the home, Barnett walked into the garage and made contact with the homeowner who agreed to let her stay.

Police were called back to the Tate Gregory Villas in the wee hours Sunday morning where they found Barnett sitting in a chair in a driveway. She said she had been “kicked out” of the home due to an argument she had with a male occupant. An officer attempted to make contact with the man, but he would not come to the door, the report said.

Barnett, who had a half empty bottle of vodka in her backpack, said she had no other place to stay.

She was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Barnett has been arrested last year after an attack on personnel at UF Health The Villages Hospital.