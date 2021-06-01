86 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Village of Fenney man admits he ‘snapped’ during fight with wife of 35 years

By Meta Minton

Earl King Williams
A Village of Fenney man admitted he “snapped” during a fight with his wife of 35 years.

Earl King Williams, 61, said that he and his wife had been arguing for four days prior to his arrest last week on a charge of battery at his home in the Tupelo Villas. An “anonymous third party” initially tipped off law enforcement to what was going on, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

An officer found Williams’ wife walking toward the Florida Turnpike. She had “small marks on her face consistent with bruises and scratches,” the report said. She refused medical treatment and said she only wanted water and a chance to charge her phone.

Police went to the Williams’ home where they found him.

“Yeah we got into a fight, is my wife OK?” Williams asked.

He admitted he had “roughed her up” and said he had “snapped.”

Williams, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, also said he had “pushed” her, the report said.

He was taken into custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $200 bond.

