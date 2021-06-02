Judge deals another blow to rogue realtors battling The Villages

A federal judge has delivered another blow to rogue realtors battling against Properties of The Villages.

Judge James Moody Jr. has denied a stay sought by former top producers for Properties of The Villages, Christopher Day and Jason Kranz. They had asked that a stay on enforcement of Moody’s ruling in April be put in place until the appellate court has a chance to hear their appeal. Moody ordered the founders of KD Premier Realty to cease real estate activities in The Villages as of June 1 as well as pay $603,700 in damages to Properties of The Villages. The Villages is also seeking $425,000 in attorneys’ fees from their former sales representatives. In addition, Day and Kranz were ordered to return customer lists and other information they took when they left Properties of The Villages in December 2019.

The judge on Tuesday ruled on a “time sensitive” motion from an attorney for Day and Kranz.

“On May 24, 2021, just days before the June 1, 2021 effective date of the Court’s Order, Defendants moved for a stay pending appeal. While the Court does not condone Defendants waiting until the last minute to file the subject motion and creating their own emergency, the Court directed Plaintiff to file an expedited response to Defendants’ request for a stay. Plaintiff timely responded. Having reviewed the motion and response, the Court concludes that Defendants’ motion to stay should be denied,” Moody wrote.

In his response on behalf of Properties of The Villages, high-profile litigator John Lauro offered damaging new information, including addresses of 13 properties in The Villages listed by KD Premier Realty after the judge’s April 23 ruling which came after a weeklong trial which ended earlier that month in Tampa. In his response, Lauro charged that Day, Kranz and their associates have been living in an “alternative universe” in apparent non-acceptance of the judge’s decision.

Judge Moody left one door open for Day and Kranz. They could post a bond in the amount of $664,070 (110 percent of the court’s judgment) to stay execution of the money judgment entered against them pending their appeal the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

