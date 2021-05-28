85.6 F
The Villages
Friday, May 28, 2021
The Villages claims rogue realtors have no intent of ‘winding down’

By Meta Minton

Properties of The Villages claims that former top producers who went rogue and founded their own competing firm have no intent of “winding down” their real estate activities in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, despite being ordered to do so by a federal judge.

Properties of The Villages manager Todd Burns, in a declaration to the court on Thursday, indicated he has been monitoring” the activities of Christopher Day, Jason Kranz and their real estate venture, KD Premier Realty.

Burns, who provided key testimony at the federal trial in Tampa earlier this year in which Properties of The Villages prevailed over the breakaway realtors, said that rather than winding down their business activities in The Villages” the former Properties of The Villages sales representatives have continued business as usual,” according to court documents. In his ruling, Judge James Moody had given them until June 1 to wrap up their real estate business in The Villages. After that day, they are barred from real estate transactions in The Villages for 18 months.

Christopher Day and Jason Kranz launched a real estate venture after their departure from Properties of The Villages.

“They want to continue to do business in The Villages community despite the Court’s judgment,” wrote attorney John Lauro, the high-profile litigator who represented Properties of The Villages at the trial.

The Fox News legal analyst charged that Day, Kranz and their associates are living in an “alternative universe.”

In his declaration, Burns said that KD Premier Realty is listed as the broker of record for the following properties in The Villages: 

• 1917 Dipper Loop

• 1984 Palo Alto Ave.

• 2042 Ridley Terrace

2552 Mariel Way

• 1657 W. Schwartz Blvd.

• 912 Cancun Court

• 3664 Amelia Ave.

• 2472 Southern Oak St.

• 487 Grovewood Place

• 526 Saint Andrews Court

• 8170 SE 170the Brampton St.

• 1825 Naples Place

• 3069 Gulfport Court

Judge Moody issued his decision on April 23. Burns said that all of the homes mentioned in his declaration were listed after April 23.

“Additionally, I further understand that Defendant Christopher Day has continued to market to potential home buyers with respect to properties in The Villages community,” Burns said.

Kranz, Day and the others will be taking their case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. They have also asked that a stay on enforcement of the judgment be in place until the appellate court has a chance to hear their appeal.

However, the attorney for Properties of The Villages argued a stay would be inappropriate and that his client could face “grave and irreparable harm.”

Lauro said it is obvious that Day, Kranz and their associates “are actively taking steps to keep their business going.”

